Kolesar scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Kolesar made a big individual effort, blocking a shot and rushing up the ice for an unassisted go-ahead goal in the second period. He's scored twice over the last five games, doubling his goal total on the year. The 26-year-old is at four tallies, six assists, 131 hits, 41 shots on net, 34 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 46 outings as a fixture on the fourth line.