Kolesar scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.

Kolesar found the back of the net for the first time since Nov. 23. He hasn't been much of a scoring weapon for the Golden Knights this season, netting just seven goals across 29 games. When factoring in his fourth-line role, Kolesar isn't expected to play a reliable fantasy option any time soon.

