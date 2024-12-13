Kolesar scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.
Kolesar found the back of the net for the first time since Nov. 23. He hasn't been much of a scoring weapon for the Golden Knights, though, netting just seven goals in 29 games. When factoring in his role in the fourth line, Kolesar isn't expected to play a major role in fantasy formats any time soon.
