Kolesar scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Kolesar got loose on the rush and tallied at 17:37 of the second period to tie the game at 1-1. This was just his second point in seven games in April, as he's struggled to get much offense going in a fourth-line role. The 25-year-old has still taken a step forward for the season with seven goals, 16 helpers, 90 shots, 237 hits, 68 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 75 contests.