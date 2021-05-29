Kolesar is a healthy scratch for Game 7 against the Wild on Friday, Steve Carp of SinBin.Vegas reports.

With the returns of star forward Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) from a 12-game absence and Ryan Reaves (COVID-19 protocols), Kolesar is the odd-man-out after playing in the first six games of the series. He was held scoreless except for the two assists he posted in Game 4 but managed to pile up 31 hits through just 12:06 of average ice time.