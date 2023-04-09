Kolesar produced an assist and five hits in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars.
Kolesar has two points over eight games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 26-year-old winger set up Brett Howden for Vegas' lone goal of Saturday's contest. Kolesar is up to 18 points, 269 hits, 68 PIM, 61 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 72 outings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Provides goal vs. Minnesota•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Back in action Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Not play Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Still sidelined•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Making road trip•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Might play next week•