Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Shipped back to minors
Kolesar was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Saturday.
Kolesar made his NHL debut in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jackets. The 22-year-old skated 12:06 and dished two hits in the contest. The Golden Knights have only 11 healthy forwards on the roster currently -- if Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) or Cody Glass (lower body) can't dress for Tuesday's game in Buffalo, expect Kolesar or Nicolas Roy to receive a call-up.
