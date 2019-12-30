Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Shipped down to minors
Kolesar was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Sunday.
The Golden Knights have continued to send players up and down from the minors in order to conserve cap space, so it's possible Kolesar will be back with Vegas prior to Tuesday's clash with Anaheim. If the winger does get recalled, he is a long shot to get into the lineup and figures to serve as an emergency depth option.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Returns to NHL squad•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Bumped down to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Struggles continue in AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Trade sends him to 'The Strip'•
-
Blue Jackets' Keegan Kolesar: Leads Seattle to first WHL title•
-
Blue Jackets' Keegan Kolesar: Strong showing in WHL playoffs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.