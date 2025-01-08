Kolesar notched an assist and 10 hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

The 10 hits were a season high for Kolesar, who also got on the scoresheet for the third time in four games. He has seven points over his last eight outings while seeing steady third-line usage. The 27-year-old winger is up to 18 points in just 40 contests -- he hit that mark in each of the last two years as well, but it took him 79 games in 2023-24 and 74 appearances in 2022-23. Kolesar has added 48 shots on net, 23 PIM, 127 hits and a plus-7 rating in 2024-25.