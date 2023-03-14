Kolesar will miss a second straight game with his upper-body issue Tuesday versus Philadelphia, NHL.com reports.
Kolesar will presumably be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's matchup with Calgary. He's posted 16 points, 64 PIM and 240 hits through 64 contests this campaign, giving him some value in deep fantasy leagues that reward the rough stuff.
