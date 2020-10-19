Kolesar put pen to paper on a two-year, $1.45 million pact with Vegas on Monday.
Kolesar saw action in just one game for the Golden Knights this season in which he registered one shot and two hits in 12:06 of ice time. The 22-year-old winger figures to compete for a spot in the lineup though may have to spend time in the press box.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Demoted to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Recalled from AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Shipped back to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Called up Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Shipped down to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Returns to NHL squad•