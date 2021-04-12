Kolesar (hip) isn't expected to play in Monday's game versus the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

There's no clear timetable for Kolesar's return, but he'll miss at least one game due to the hip injury he suffered during Sunday's win over the Coyotes. Ryan Reaves (undisclosed) will also miss Monday's game, meaning Cody Glass is expected to draw in and the Knights will likely roll with seven defensemen.