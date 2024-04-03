Kolesar notched an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Kolesar snapped a five-game dry spell when he set up a Brett Howden goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Kolesar remains in a fourth-line role, which has kept his offense limited throughout the year. The bruising winger has 15 points, 250 hits, 47 PIM, 67 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 72 outings overall.