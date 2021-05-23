Kolesar notched two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Wild in Game 4.

Kolesar assisted on both of Nicolas Roy's tallies Saturday. The helpers were the first two playoff points of Kolesar's career. The 24-year-old had 13 points, 107 hits and 30 PIM in 44 regular-season outing. With Tomas Nosek (undisclosed) out, Kolesar has been able to take on a larger role on the third line.