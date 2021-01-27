Kolesar registered an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Kolesar had the primary helper on linemate Alex Tuch's first-period tally. With an average of 6:10 per game, it's tough for Kolesar to generate much offense. He's done alright with two assists, four shots on goal and 19 hits through seven games, but that won't be enough to interest fantasy managers.