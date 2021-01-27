Kolesar registered an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.
Kolesar had the primary helper on linemate Alex Tuch's first-period tally. With an average of 6:10 per game, it's tough for Kolesar to generate much offense. He's done alright with two assists, four shots on goal and 19 hits through seven games, but that won't be enough to interest fantasy managers.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Gets first NHL point•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Signs two-year deal•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Demoted to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Recalled from AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Shipped back to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Called up Friday•