Kolesar (upper body) is not in the lineup versus the Canucks on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Kolesar is on the road trip with the Golden Knights, so that bodes well for him being in more of the day-to-day range. It's still not clear when he'll be ready to play, but his next chance is Thursday versus the Flames.
