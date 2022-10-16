Kolesar scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Kolesar, who spent his WHL career with the Seattle Thunderbirds, made a quick impact in his return to Washington. The 25-year-old needed just 12 seconds to open the scoring Saturday, and the goal was his first point in three games this year. The physical winger has added four shots on net and nine hits while playing exclusively in a fourth-line role, which is where he can be expected to stay throughout the campaign.