Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Struggles continue in AHL
Kolesar scored his seventh goal of the season in AHL Chicago's 5-1 win over Cleveland on Thursday.
Fresh off back-to-back 25-goal seasons in which he led Seattle to their first ever WHL Championship, Vegas traded a second-round pick to Columbus in June 2017 for the rights to Kolesar and it has been downhill ever since. The hulking power forward has seen his scoring touch disappear since turning pro and he now has the look of a career minor leaguer. The 21-year-old has just 13 goals in 87 AHL games over the past two seasons. If Kolesar can develop into a fourth-line energy player who chips in some hits, Vegas would likely be thrilled at this point.
