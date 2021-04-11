Kolesar (hip) left Sunday's game against Arizona and will not return, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Kolesar was on the ice for just 4:46 before he was injured Sunday. The 24-year-old will be considered questionable for Monday's tilt with the Kings. He has 10 points through 35 games this season.
