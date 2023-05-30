Kolesar had a goal and an assist in Vegas' 6-0 win over Dallas in Game 6 on Monday.

Kolesar ended his 13-game goal drought when he beat Jake Oettinger late in the first period to push the Golden Knights' lead to 3-0. Kolesar is up to two markers and five points in 17 playoff outings this year. That offensive pace is up from his regular-season finish of 18 points (eight tallies) in 74 contests. The 26-year-old has also recorded 61 hits in the postseason, including a team-high eight in Game 6.