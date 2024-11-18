Kolesar scored a goal, levied three hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
Kolesar was on a new-look second line with Tomas Hertl and Nicolas Roy for this contest. The Golden Knights have had to tinker with their forward group amid Mark Stone's (lower body) ongoing absence. Kolesar snapped a five-game point drought with the tally and now has five goals, four assists, 19 shots on net, 55 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 18 appearances this season. He's likely not suited to a top-six role in the long run, but he'll always add physicality regardless of his spot in the lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Hands out helper in overtime win•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Three-point effort Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Pots go-ahead goal•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Bends twine in overtime loss•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Manages assist Sunday•