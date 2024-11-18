Kolesar scored a goal, levied three hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Kolesar was on a new-look second line with Tomas Hertl and Nicolas Roy for this contest. The Golden Knights have had to tinker with their forward group amid Mark Stone's (lower body) ongoing absence. Kolesar snapped a five-game point drought with the tally and now has five goals, four assists, 19 shots on net, 55 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 18 appearances this season. He's likely not suited to a top-six role in the long run, but he'll always add physicality regardless of his spot in the lineup.