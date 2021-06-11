Kolesar scored a goal, logged four hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 6.

Kolesar won a faceoff and then got to the front of the net to tip in an Alex Pietrangelo shot at 14:27 of the second period. The goal was Kolesar's first career playoff tally. He's produced three points, 42 hits, 12 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 11 playoff contests. He's unlikely to see more than a bottom-six role when he's in the lineup. He may also have to compete with Patrick Brown for playing time.