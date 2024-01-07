Kolesar registered two assists, two shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Kolesar missed one game with an illness, and he returned to a third-line role. The 26-year-old winger has two multi-point outings this season, both of which have come since the start of December. He's had mostly limited offense with eight points to go with 113 hits, 34 PIM and 33 shots on net through 37 outings. Kolesar's spot in the lineup should be safe with William Carrier (upper body) expected to miss some time.