Kolesar scored a goal, added an assist, went plus-2 and doled out seven hits in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.

This was arguably Kolesar's best game of the season -- it was his first multi-point effort and the fourth time he's logged at least seven hits. The 28-year-old has been playing on the third line recently, which has led to a little more offense for him. He'll likely keep that role until one or more of Brett Howden (lower body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed) or Colton Sissons (upper body) can return. Kolesar is at three goals, eight helpers, 40 shots on net, 42 PIM, a minus-5 rating and 158 hits through 47 appearances as a bottom-six stalwart.