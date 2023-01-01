Kolesar scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-4 overtime victory over Nashville.

The points were a long time coming for the hard-working winger. Kolesar had gone 19 games without a goal or point and this one showed off his hand-eye with a nifty tip-in. He also laid five hits and fired three shots in 13:14. It was nice to see a guy firmly on the NHL's top-10 hit list put up some points, too.