Kolesar (hip) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Ducks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Kolesar will miss a fourth straight game from the press box, meaning Tomas Jurco will stay in the lineup, His next chance to play is Monday versus the Sharks.
