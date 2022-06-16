Kolesar (undisclosed) recently underwent surgery and is now rehabilitating, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old winger was injured in the final week of the regular season. While no official timeline has been provided, it seems likely Kolesar should be cleared in time for the start of the regular season. He'd likely fill a bottom-six role for the Golden Knights, though the restricted free agent is in need of a new contract.