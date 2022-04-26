Kolesar's undisclosed injury will keep him out for the remainder of the regular season, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Kolesar has been labeled week-to-week, so there's a chance he could return for the postseason if Vegas qualifies. The 25-year-old recorded 24 points in 77 games in his second full NHL campaign.
