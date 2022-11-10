Brossoit (hip) was recalled to the Golden Knights from his conditioning loan with AHL Henderson on Wednesday. He remains on injured reserve, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun.
Brossoit may not have a clear path to playing time with the Golden Knights, as Logan Thompson and Adin Hill have exceeded expectations early in the season. How Vegas handles its goaltending logjam should become clearer once Brossoit is activated from injured reserve.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Sent on long-term assignment•
-
Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Will not be at training camp•
-
Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Progressing after surgery•
-
Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Will undergo offseason surgery•
-
Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Return timeline extends•