Brossoit (hip) was recalled to the Golden Knights from his conditioning loan with AHL Henderson on Wednesday. He remains on injured reserve, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun.

Brossoit may not have a clear path to playing time with the Golden Knights, as Logan Thompson and Adin Hill have exceeded expectations early in the season. How Vegas handles its goaltending logjam should become clearer once Brossoit is activated from injured reserve.

