Brossoit stopped 27 of 32 shots in two periods of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

The Oilers rang up four goals on Brossoit in the first period, cashing in twice on the power play, once shorthanded and once at even strength. Adin Hill handled the third period and stopped all four shots he faced. So far in the postseason, Brossoit has been solid, though this is the fourth time in seven starts he's allowed four or more goals. He may have a short leash with the series shifting to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4, though it's unclear if Hill or Jonathan Quick would be the preferred replacement should Brossoit lose hold of the starting job.