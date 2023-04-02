Brossoit turned aside 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Brossoit has gone 2-0-1 with nine goals over his last four outings (three starts). He gave up a goal five minutes into this contest, but the Golden Knights took over soon after that and never turned back. Brossoit is up to 3-0-3 with a 2.44 GAA and a .920 save percentage through seven outings this season. It appears he has a bit more trust than Jonathan Quick at this stage of the season, though Vegas will look to stay sharp while trying to fend off Edmonton and Los Angeles for first place in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have a back-to-back on the road up next -- they visit the Wild on Monday and the Predators on Tuesday.