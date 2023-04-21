Brossoit stopped 31 of 33 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.
Brossoit had a lackluster Game 1, but he was better and received far more help from his teammates the second time around. The Golden Knights ran away with the win in the third period. Brossoit has allowed six goals on 63 shots through two playoff outings. There's no reason to think he won't get the start for Saturday's Game 3 in Winnipeg.
