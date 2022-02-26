Brossoit will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's tilt in Arizona, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Brossoit is 1-1-2 over his last four games with a solid 2.46 GAA and .912 save percentage. The 28-year-old is sporting a 2.70 GAA and a .903 save percentage with a 9-4-3 record this season. Three of his last four wins have come on the road.