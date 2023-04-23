Brossoit made 30 saves in a 5-4 double overtime win over the Jets on Saturday in Game 3.

He and Knights blew a commanding 4-1 lead in the third period -- the tying goal came off the stick of Adam Lowry with 22 seconds left. Brossoit managed to pull himself together inside an incredibly hostile arena in Winnipeg, and the Golden Knights now lead the series 2-1.