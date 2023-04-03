Brossoit was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Monday's road clash with Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll guard the crease.

Brossoit will start for the fourth time in the Knights' last five contests, seemingly having stolen the starting gig away from deadline acquisition Jonathan Quick. The 30-year-old Brossoit was even forced to make a relief appearance in the one start Quick had during the team's previous four contests. Still, the starting role will likely go to whoever has the hot hand until Vegas can cement itself as the Pacific Division winner.