Per bd, Brossoit was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Thursday, indicating he will defend the home crease versus Calgary.

Brossoit is currently the top goaltender in Vegas, as Logan Thompson is out of action with a lower-body injury and Adin Hill is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Brossoit made his season debut Tuesday, stopping 37 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to Chicago. He will face the Flames, who are 16th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.19 goals per game.