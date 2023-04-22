Brossoit will be in the visiting crease versus Winnipeg on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Brossoit has won six of his last seven starts, his only loss coming Tuesday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Brossoit ended the regular-season with a 7-0-3 record, a 2.17 GAA and .927 save percentage. Brossoit has given up only 14 goals on 210 shots in his last seven contests, as he has taken over the No. 1 job in the Vegas net.