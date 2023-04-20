Brossoit will defend the home crease versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Brossoit got the Game 1 start, giving up four goals on 30 shots in a 5-1 loss to his former teammates. The loss was Brossoit's first in regulation time this season, as he was 7-0-3 with a 2.17 GAA and .927 save percentage. It's a must-win game for the Golden Knights as they need to avoid going down two games with Games 3 and 4 in Winnipeg.