Brossoit turned aside 25 of 28 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory over Calgary on Thursday.

Brossoit surrendered a goal in the first period and two markers in the second frame, which left Vegas down 3-1. However, the Golden Knights tightened up, allowing only two shots over the third period and overtime as they rallied to victory. Brossoit earned his first NHL win of the campaign. It was also just his second game with Vegas in 2022-23 after stopping 35 of 37 shots through overtime in a 3-2 shootout loss to Chicago on Tuesday. He's up with the Golden Knights because Logan Thompson (lower body) and Adin Hill (undisclosed) are unavailable. At the AHL level with Henderson, Brossoit has a 2.72 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 23 games this season.