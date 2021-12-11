Broissot will get the starting nod at home against the Flyers on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Brossoit earned a win Wednesday after stopping 12-of-13 shots in relief of Robin Lehner. The 28-year-old is now on a four-game winning streaking, registering an impressive .939 save percentage during that span. He's 5-1-0 this season with a 2.41 GAA and a .921 save percentage through seven appearances.