Brossoit (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Schoen didn't specify if this was a long-term injured reserve move or not, but the Golden Knights need to find cap relief to activate Mark Stone (back). With Brossoit having already missed 11 games over 26 days, he's met the requirements to be activated from LTIR whenever healthy. The 29-year-old goalie has already been ruled out through Saturday due to his absence from the Golden Knights' road trip.