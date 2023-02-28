Brossoit (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
Brossoit is considered day-to-day but he was placed on injured reserve to open a roster spot for Michael Hutchinson. The 29-year-old will miss at least three games, meaning he can return as early as Sunday against Montreal.
