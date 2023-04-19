Brossoit surrendered four goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets in Game 1. The Jets also scored an empty-netter.

Brossoit wasn't able to carry over his strong regular-season play into the playoff opener, though the Golden Knights mustered just 17 shots themselves. The loss snapped Brossoit's five-game winning streak. With a more experienced option in Jonathan Quick also on the roster, Brossoit may have a short leash for holding onto the starting role if he can't turn things around in Thursday's Game 2.