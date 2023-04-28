Brossoit will guard the home goal in Thursday's Game 5 versus the Jets, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Brossoit will be going for his fourth straight win, which would see him and the Golden Knights knock out the Jets. He's gone 3-1 with a 2.75 GAA and a .902 save percentage through four playoff contests.
