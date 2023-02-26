Brossoit stopped 41 of 43 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

All three of Brossoit's NHL appearances this season have gone past regulation time. He's been a little unlucky to win just one of them, as he's allowed just eight goals on 110 shots, but Jake Oettinger was a little better in this contests. Brossoit was backed up by Adin Hill (undisclosed) Saturday, but the former is playing well enough to keep the latter at bay at least until Logan Thompson (lower body) returns. The Golden Knights have a tough slate ahead -- they visit the Avalanche on Monday before hosting the Hurricanes on Wednesday and the Devils on Friday.