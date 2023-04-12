Brossoit stopped 20 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Brossoit stepped up with his fourth straight win, and he's given up just seven goals over that span. The Golden Knights' second line led the way on offense, giving the 30-year-old netminder plenty of help. He's up to 6-0-3 with a 2.29 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 10 appearances. His ability to play well and get results could put him in line to start Game 1 in the postseason.