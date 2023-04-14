Brossoit stopped 30 of 31 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Brossoit finished the regular season with wins in his last five outings. The 30-year-old was sharp Thursday, giving up the lone goal to Jaden Schwartz late in the first period. Brossoit finished the regular season at 7-0-3 with a 2.17 GAA and a .927 save percentage. He'll need to keep up that level of performance in the first round versus the Jets, who will likely be rolling out Connor Hellebuyck in the opposite crease each game.