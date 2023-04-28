Brossoit saved 30 of 31 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets in Game 5.

After dropping Game 1 of the first round, Brossoit's since rattled off four straight wins. Game 5 was arguably his best performance, as he was able to fend off the Jets' late push to easily earn the series-clinching win. The 30-year-old's strong play has cemented him as the Golden Knights' top goalie entering the second round.