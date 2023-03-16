Brossoit (lower body) isn't expected to return for Thursday's game against Calgary, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Brossoit did skate Thursday, but he didn't practice with the Golden Knights. The 29-year-old hasn't played in net since Feb. 25. He's surrendered just seven goals on 110 shots in three contests with Vegas this season.
