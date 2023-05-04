Brossoit stopped 23 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Leon Draisaitl scored four times on Brossoit, but the rest of the Oilers couldn't solve him. This was Brossoit's fifth straight win, though it's also the third time in six playoff starts he's allowed four goals. As long as he keeps winning, it's tough to see the 30-year-old losing the starting gig, so he can be expected to start Saturday's Game 2.